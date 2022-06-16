Skagit Transit is taking part in a program where those 18 and under can ride the bus for free throughout Skagit County.
The Youth Ride Free program begins Monday for fixed route and paratransit services.
According to a Skagit Transit news release, the program can help youth get to work, to educational programs, to libraries and museums, and more.
State transit agencies that implement zero-fare polices for those 18 and under by Oct. 1 will receive state grants to help fund the program.
The state Legislature approved the funding in March.
Starting Monday, those 18 and under need only tell their bus driver their age to ride for free. Those under 8 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Starting in August, those 15 and older will need to use Skagit Transit’s electronic fare system, Umo, to board the bus for free.
They can use the Umo mobility smartphone app, pick up a Umo Youth card at Skagit Station or mail in proof of age with a request for a card to Skagit Transit.
In August, those 14 and under can continue to board a bus without using Umo, but are encouraged to use the Umo system.
“We at Skagit Transit see a lot of value in youth riding for free," Skagit Transit Executive Director Dale O’Brien said in the release. "We believe that more young people will discover how convenient public transit can be and will ride for years to come with rides being so accessible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.