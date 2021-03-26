What will the new park emerging in La Conner look like?
No specific answers emerged Wednesday during a special parks meeting that officials dubbed a “first step” — but several initial themes did emerge.
The park will likely be a result of the sale La Conner is pursuing of a nearly 2-acre property that it has leased for years from members of the Hedlin family. While much of the land, known currently as Maple Fields, is in the process of being sold to a developer, La Conner will keep a portion and develop it as a park.
Wednesday’s meeting was the initial step of a process to determine what will be done with that park. While no decisions were reached, several La Conner residents advocated for an open space.
“It can be a multi-use space that could be easily used for T-ball,” La Conner resident Mike Ritchie said.
Crista Landworth, a teacher in the La Conner School District, said local children have play structures such as those at the school, but not as much open space for play.
“People need an open space,” she said.
Other ideas raised included an area for a dog park, pickleball courts or a community garden.
Participants stressed that this is the first leg of what will be a public process. A survey specific to the park is intended for La Conner residents later this year, and the idea of a citizen liaison between the parks commission and the public was raised.
“We’re very interested in having citizens involved in that design,” said La Conner Town Council member Mary Wohleb, who is also a member of the parks commission.
Oliver Iversen, also a member of the parks commission, said, “We will be talking about this for some time.”
The parks commission will eventually make a recommendation to the La Conner Town Council, which will make a final decision.
