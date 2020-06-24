LYMAN — The town of Lyman on Tuesday created a grant program to funnel some of its CARES Act funding to local businesses in need.
"I don't know how many businesses might apply, but I know we have at least two businesses that have been dramatically impacted by COVID, and that's the diner and the tavern," Lyman Mayor Eddie Hills said during Tuesday's Town Council meeting.
Three of five council members were in attendance at the meeting, which was held over Zoom. The three — Mike Couch, Mike Swanson and Jeremy Mast — voted unanimously to approve the grant program, organized in partnership with the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County.
EDASC's Tamsin Bell told the council that the regional economic organization has been working with various local governments on these sorts of grant programs. The idea is to make CARES Act funding earmarked for the county, city or town available to businesses in their jurisdiction to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm excited to award those grants. They are well needed; businesses are struggling," Hills said. "We only have a handful of businesses in Lyman, and two are restaurants and they bring a lot of revenue to town."
The Lyman Tavern and the North Cascade Sports Bar were both closed temporarily this spring and later offered takeout, according to their web and Facebook pages.
"Hopefully this will help them out," Hills said of the opportunity to seek grant funding.
Lyman qualifies for $25,000 in CARES Act funding for COVID-19 relief. The town has committed to using $10,000 of it for two $5,000 grants to be awarded to local businesses of 12 employees or less.
"This can offset costs for utilities, rent, inventory to keep their business running," Hills said.
Application forms are available from EDASC and will be accepted through July 10.
Hills said depending on the level of interest, and if the town doesn't find it needs the remaining $15,000 in CARES Act funding to cover its own pandemic-related expenses, the town could do another round of local business grants.
