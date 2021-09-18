Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
MOUNT VERNON — A previously grey, nondescript traffic box in downtown Mount Vernon now features a vibrant, Skagit Valley-inspired mural that wraps around all four sides.
On Saturday, Skagit County organizations and community members gathered to unveil the artwork — the inaugural piece of a new community art project called Magic Skagit.
Local artist Sarah Denby created the art in response to a poem written collaboratively by members of the nonprofit Voices of the Children and the Museum of Northwest Art (MoNA).
The Skagit Community Foundation is supporting the project through grant funding.
The goal is to expand the project throughout Skagit County. Community groups can sign up to participate in a free poetry training, and then create a poem that will inspire artwork on a traffic box within their own community.
"The poem is written to capture a sense of place of where you live and what is so magical about it," said Sherry Chavers, a member of Voices of the Children.
Once a poem is finished, there will be an open call for artists. Artists can respond to the poetry in any medium, and the work will be printed in vinyl and wrapped around traffic boxes.
Heidi Herder, also a volunteer with Voices of the Children, said many other communities have turned traffic boxes into public art pieces.
"We're trying to do it all the towns in Skagit County, from Anacortes to Concrete," she said.
MoNA Executive Director Joanna Sikes said public art is accessible to everyone.
"You can take anything you want from it," she said.
A poetry training will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at the store Habibi, 407 South 1st St., in Mount Vernon.
Chavers said any group interested in the project can send one person to partake in the training to learn how to guide their group in writing a poem.
