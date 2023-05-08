Malfunction brings down Mount Vernon air monitor By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email May 8, 2023 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT VERNON — A malfunction with an air quality monitor inaccurately showed high contamination in Mount Vernon early Monday. The Northwest Clean Air Agency, which maintains the monitor, has taken it offline while staff determines the problem. "It doesn't take much sometimes to throw these things off,” said Seth Preston, communications program manager with the agency. The source of the issue hasn't been found, he said. "It could be anything from a power surge to a spider crawling into the intake valve," he said. In the meantime, accurate readings are available at purpleair.com, he said. This site aggregates air quality readings, and shows there are no issues with Mount Vernon's air. Brandon Stone can be reached at bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Investigators looking for missing woman Mount Vernon students bring back tulip displays Concrete superintendent killed after vehicle strikes tree Tulip season coming to an end Suspect arrested in Mount Vernon shooting Tweets by goskagit
