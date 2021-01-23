SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A man was arrested Friday evening after reportedly driving his vehicle into a utility pole and apartment building and then driving away, Sedro-Woolley police said.
Sedro-Woolley police responded at about 6:20 p.m. Friday to a hit-and-run near Rita and State streets, and were told an SUV had hit a power pole and apartment building and then fled the scene, the police department wrote in a post on its Facebook page.
The vehicle, which had significant damage and was missing the front passenger tire, left a large scrap and trail of fluid on the roadway, police said.
Officers located the vehicle parked behind a building on the 600 block of Murdock Street.
“This was an extremely dangerous scenario,” Sedro-Woolley police wrote in its Facebook post. “The damage to the building, power pole, and vehicle speaks for itself.”
The driver, a 36-year-old Sedro-Woolley man, was booked into the Skagit County Community Justice Center on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, reckless endangerment, and first-degree malicious mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.