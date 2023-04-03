Ace of Hearts Rotary Dog Park was closed for several hours Sunday after a suicide there in front of witnesses.

People at the dog park on H Avenue saw a man fire a pistol into the air and then turn it on himself just before 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Anacortes Police Department.


