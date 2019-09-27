A 27-year-old man from Everson was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital after being rear-ended while riding a motorcycle at about 11:20 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 5 north.
About five miles north of Burlington, the man slowed down upon seeing emergency lights, according to State Patrol.
Another 27-year-old man, from Lynden and driving a 1999 Toyota Avalon, did not slow down and struck the motorcycle, knocking the rider from the vehicle.
The driver of the Toyota sedan was also driving while his license was suspended, according to State Patrol.
Following the collision both vehicles caught fire, and Skagit County Fire District 6 Chief Paul Wagner said firefighters extinguished the flames.
