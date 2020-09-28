A 25-year-old Bellingham man was killed after he apparently lost control of his motorcycle and was struck by another vehicle.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, Collin Coleman was riding his motorcycle northbound about 8:20 a.m. Saturday on Chuckanut Drive near milepost 14 when he crossed the center line and was ejected from the motorcycle.
A southbound vehicle struck Coleman as he was lying in the roadway, the news release states.
Coleman was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision but did not survive.
