SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A 52-year-old Sedro-Woolley man awaiting a second trial has instead pleaded guilty to the charge of vehicular homicide in relation to a 2015 crash.
Barry Nicholas Angasan pleaded guilty June 29 to one count of vehicular homicide for causing the May 2015 death of Jeffrey P. Thomas, 48, who died after the vehicle they were in crashed. Both men were ejected from the vehicle, and Thomas died from his injuries.
Angasan was initially found guilty by a jury in April 2017 for causing Thomas' death. He was later sentenced to 14 years, four months in prison.
However, the state Court of Appeals in December 2018 determined Angasan should receive a new trial based on evidence it claimed could have biased a jury against Angasan, whose defense was that he was not driving at the time of the crash.
Angasan had been held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center, where his bail had been set at $250,000, awaiting a second trial since then.
After his recent plea, Skagit County Superior Court Judge Dave Svaren sentenced Angasan to about 11 years and one month in prison.
