Skagit County Planning Commissioner Mark Lundsten abruptly resigned Thursday, citing a months-long disagreement between him and the rest of the board over whether he has a right to offer a minority opinion on a vote.
His resignation stems out of a dispute over the role of an individual commissioner's role on the board, and whether a minority opinion should be included in a planning recommendation.
Lundsten was censured in September after sending a letter to the county commissioners that said he believed he and his colleagues did an inadequate job considering all sides of an issue about protecting heron nesting grounds.
In a statement announcing his resignation, Lundsten accused his colleagues of repressing "free expression of ideas," saying the censure was an attempt to chill dissent.
His colleagues said at the time his letter was an attack on the credibility of the commission and its process and undermined the purpose of the board, which is to develop a single recommendation about planning issues to the Board of County Commissioners.
A censure does not carry any penalty and is simply a statement that the commission disagreed with his actions. However, Lundsten asked that the censure be removed. The board refused.
Lundsten, a Democrat, ran in November for a seat on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, but lost to Republican incumbent Ron Wesen.
A copy of Lundsten's resignation letter is attached to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.