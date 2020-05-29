Expansion looms on the horizon for Mavrik Marine Inc., located at the Port of Skagit in La Conner.
The port secured a $2.25 million loan and $750,000 grant for the Mavrik Marine Expansion Project through the Washington State Community Economic Revitalization Board.
The private project consists of construction of a 17,226-square-foot building to support the company’s expansion.
“We have outgrown the facility we are in...,” Zach Battle of Mavrik Marine said. “This expansion project is a means to support our growth.”
The financing provided to the Port of Skagit was part of CERB’s recently approved $3.95 million in low-interest loans and $1.15 million in grants for economic development, public infrastructure development and economic feasibility studies targeting business growth and job creation in four counties.
“By providing funding for necessary infrastructure, we are able to respond rapidly to business siting and expansion needs, leading to job growth and retention,” said CERB Chairman Randy Hayden. “These investments in local Washington communities will more than pay themselves with higher wage jobs and future economic growth.”
Battle said the company is anxious to get the project started.
“We have been talking about this for a year and a half,” he said. “To finally say it’s going to materialize for real is a good thing. “There are a lot of other folks out there right now that are struggling, so we feel very, very fortunate to be able to continue to move forward.”
As the port’s committed private partner, the company will invest about $1.5 million.
Currently, Mavrik Marine Inc. has 94 employees. Battle said the company could increase its workforce to up to 130 following expansion.
“We are super excited to be involved in this,” said Port of Skagit Community Outreach Administrator Linda Tyler. “Mavrik Marine is growing, adding jobs, new contracts and have simply outgrown their facility. They need more space for their continued success. So this is an exciting project for us and for them.”
Mavrik Marine Inc. has been a port tenant for about eight years.
“We’ve worked with CERB on a number of different projects, and we actually worked with them in getting the building Mavrik Marine is in. So it’s coming somewhat circle, having their involvement again in this expansion project,” Tyler said.
