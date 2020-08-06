MARBLEMOUNT — Two men are facing charges after one of them allegedly stole a car in the Rockport area on Tuesday.
Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said deputies received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen from the Clark’s Cabin area on Tuesday. The woman who reported the stolen vehicle told deputies she believed she knew who had stolen the car.
Later that evening, the woman’s boyfriend went out looking for the car and spotted it with the man whom his girlfriend had suspected stolen it, Clark said.
The boyfriend took a photo of the man, which was posted on social media and spread through the community, Clark said.
On Wednesday, a deputy stationed in Concrete spotted the vehicle and the matching suspect heading east on Highway 20 and attempted to stop the vehicle, Clark said.
The driver allegedly did not stop and continued eastbound at a high rate of speed, causing the deputy to discontinue the pursuit for safety reasons, Clark said.
Another man who had been aware of the stolen vehicle spotted the vehicle and attempted on his own to stop it, Clark said, pursuing the vehicle until he allegedly forced the suspected thief to pull over.
At that point, the suspect attempted to run away and the man, armed with a shotgun, allegedly fired the weapon into the air as a warning shot for the man to stop, Clark said.
That man left the scene, and other neighbors came to keep the suspect from fleeing until deputies arrived, Clark said.
That man was taken into custody and booked for investigation of several charges, including eluding a police vehicle, he said.
Deputies were able to track down the man with the weapon and cited him for reckless driving and unlawfully aiming or discharging a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.