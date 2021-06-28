Two men were injured Friday evening in a two-motorcycle collision near Lake Cavanaugh.
According to a news release from the State Patrol, a 29-year-old Mount Vernon man was driving north in the right shoulder of Lake Cavanaugh Road when another driver, a 60-year-old Marysville man, attempted to pass him in the lane of travel. The younger man then turned in front of the older man, causing the older man to crash into him, according to the report.
The younger man, who, according to the release, was not wearing a helmet, was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The older man, who, according to the release was wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment of his injuries.
