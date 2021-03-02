BURLINGTON — It won't be a long season for the Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team — or anybody — with a COVID-shortened schedule, but the Tigers' experience paid off in a 2-1 victory Monday night against Lynden.
"I think it probably helped that we had played twice as many games as they had coming into tonight's game," Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel said. "Lynden is a fast, strong, physical team and they continued to sub waves of new players in to wear our team down by keeping a high tempo. It was a great game for us to beat Lynden, given that they were undefeated coming into tonight's game and hadn't given up a goal."
Analise Slotemaker and Hannah Sayer scored for the Tigers, who improved to 5-0. Sayer and Emma Smith provided assists.
Kuttel said Slotemaker and Sydney Reisner played well on defense.
Sehome Mariners 3,
Anacortes Seahawks 1
ANACORTES — Megan McKenna scored for the Seahawks and Sammy Dziminiowicz played a stellar game at center back, but Anacortes couldn't overcome an early deficit against Sehome, which scored in the first five minutes.
"We continued to knock on the door until the end of the game but could not put another in the back of the net," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
The Seahawks fell to 3-3.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 0
MOUNT VERNON — Ferndale got three goals by three different players as the visiting Golden Eagles dropped the Bulldogs to 0-4.
Squalicum Storm 6,
Sedro-Woolley Cubs 2
BELLINGHAM — Olivia Isakson had both of the Cubs' strikes in the game, unfortunately for Sedro-Woolley, the home team tripled her output.
The game was 2-1 at the half in favor of the Storm.
Isakson scored once in each half and her second goal pulled Sedro-Woolley to 4-2 late in the match.
"Olivia caused them issues all night off the dribble," said Sedro-Woolley coach Gary Warman. "She had a great game as did Madesyn Skinner and Gabby Ashton."
The Storm, however, answered with a pair of late goals to seal the win.
"Those goals came in the final three minutes," Warman said, "mostly from fatigue."
The Cubs are 1-2-1.
