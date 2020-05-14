Mount Vernon council member Mary Hudson filed Wednesday to run for a seat on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, as filing week for the 2020 election continues.
Hudson joins fellow candidate Peter Browning, CEO and president of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, in the race for the seat currently held by longtime Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt.
Dahlstedt had not yet filed by Wednesday to run for re-election but told the Skagit Valley Herald previously that he plans to do so. The filing period for the 2020 election runs through Friday.
This year’s primary election for those races with three or more candidates will be Aug. 4, while the general election is set for Nov. 3. The primary will narrow the field for each race to the top two vote-getters.
The District 1 county commissioner seat now has at least three candidates. Mark Lundsten, currently a county planning commissioner, filed to run against incumbent County Commissioner Ron Wesen, joining Anacortes business owner John Archibald, a former Anacortes city council member.
Democrat Angie Homola of Oak Harbor filed to run for a state House seat in the 10th Legislative District, currently held by retiring Republican Rep. Norma Smith.
Homola will run against Suzanne Woodard, Ivan Lewis and Greg Gilday, who filed earlier in the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.