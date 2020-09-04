More invasive European green crabs have been found in Padilla Bay this week.
“We have three now this week in Padilla Bay and one two weeks ago, so four so far this year,” Roger Fuller of the Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve said. “That’s a little unfortunate. ... It does indicate that there are probably a substantial number of them out in the bay.”
He said all four crabs found in the bay this summer have been small in size, suggesting they are young who settled in the area as larvae in late 2019 or early 2020.
Three of the four now recovered from the bay — the first found in mid-August, one found late Wednesday and one found Thursday — were along the shoreline near the state Department of Fish & Wildlife’s Samish Unit property locally called the “West 90.”
The other one was found Thursday closer to where Joe Leary Slough flows into the bay.
The green crab is being found in even larger numbers in nearby Samish Bay and has been cropping up on shorelines throughout the Salish Sea in recent years.
With the recent finds in Padilla Bay, reserve staff will now shift their focus to removing as many as possible.
“We will definitely be doing more of the intensive trapping to try to catch as many as possible, to remove as many as we can so that when they get bigger hopefully they can’t find each other to mate,” Fuller said.
Similar efforts to stem growth of the invasive population in Samish Bay have been underway all summer and retrieved dozens of the invasive green crabs, which can damage habitat, impact wildlife and cause problems for shellfish growers.
