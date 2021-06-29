OLYMPIA — Most of the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place and modified several times since last spring will be lifted in Washington on Wednesday, meaning restaurants and bars and other businesses can resume full indoor occupancy levels and physical distancing requirements will be lifted.
Since May, all of the state’s 39 counties have been in the third phase of a four-stage reopening plan, with indoor capacity limited at 50%. Now, businesses across the state can resume normal operations.
The only notable remaining restriction: Large indoor events of more than 10,000 people, like concerts, will still be restricted to 75% capacity unless the event does vaccination verification prior to entry and all attendees are vaccinated. Those restrictions will be reevaluated on July 31, Inslee’s office said.
Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee had set the June 30 date for reopening, and the state fell short of an option that would have allowed earlier opening if 70% of residents age 16 and older had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Even lottery incentives with prizes up to $1 million didn’t get the statewide vaccination rate for those 16 and up much past 68%.
Skagit County lags behind the state total, with 64.8% of residents 16 and up initiating vaccination.
“It hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud of how Washingtonians came together, persevered and sacrificed to fight this virus, and now we’re finally in a place that is safe enough to end this chapter,” Inslee said in a news release.
Residents age 12-15 have been eligible for vaccination since last month, and more than 37% of that group have initiated vaccination, and about 28% are fully vaccinated.
There have been more than 414,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases — plus another 36,000 “probable” cases — in Washington, and 5,911 deaths.
Masking requirements started falling away last month, when the state adopted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that eased most indoor mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people.
Masking rules will remain in place at health care settings — like hospitals and doctor’s offices — correctional facilities, homeless shelters and schools, and masks will continue to be required for unvaccinated employees who return to work indoors. Businesses can choose to require masks for their customers, regardless of vaccination status.
However, these restrictions aren’t the only thing limiting the capacity of businesses in Skagit County.
“We’d love to (open fully), but we don’t have enough employees,” said Allen Rhoades, co-owner of the Rockfish Grill in Anacortes. “We’re barely keeping our nose above water, and we’re at 50% capacity.”
Rhoades said his staff is already working overtime serving customers at half capacity, and at least for the foreseeable future, he has no intention of opening beyond that.
He said he replaced all his advertising with “help wanted” messaging, but still, he’s received far too few applications. Among those who did apply, many ignore his calls or fail to show up to a scheduled interview.
“I would hire four people that just bathe regularly to come in and work right now,” he said.
Rhoades attributes this struggle, which he said is common among companies looking for lower-wage workers, to generous federal unemployment benefits.
“I’m competing against the federal government,” he said.
According to numerous national reports, he is also competing against everyone else. Businesses, particularly in the service industry, laid off many employees through much of the pandemic, and as they began to reopen at reduced capacities, a lot of those people had moved on to other jobs or gone back to school. The competition for employees has meant a lot of businesses are having to offer more money, something difficult for many small businesses.
With profit margins at 2-4%, Rhoades said he can’t afford to offer higher wages without raising menu prices, which he fears would hurt business.
Another factor is child care. Those options also were reduced during the pandemic even as schools turned to teaching remotely, forcing children to stay home.
— Reporter Brandon Stone contributed to this report.
