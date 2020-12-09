A growing tribute to motorcycle riders who have lost their lives in recent years has moved to Skagit County.
Organizers moved the memorial — decorated with plaques and topped with flags — on Saturday to a spot outside The Rex, formerly Rexville Grocery. The memorial had previously been located in Whatcom County.
Manley Lease, who was president of a motorcycle organization, started the memorial more than a decade ago after two of the organization’s members died.
“Two of my members passed, and I thought there should be something to do that’s more enjoyable to visit than a cemetery,” Lease said.
Fueled by donations and supporters, including several motorcycle organizations, the Riders Remembered Memorial began in Acme and grew from there, with more memorials added each year.
Cecil Fifer of Stanwood said he went through a stretch several years ago when several friends and family members died.
“It was one loss after another after another. So I rode up to the memorial wall,” he said.
To honor them, he organized an annual ride in conjunction with the memorial. Its participation numbers quadrupled from the first year to the second, growing from 58 participants to more than 230.
“I thought it would be a great way to start an annual run to honor friends and family who were bikers. It grew from there ... the ride itself and the popularity of the memorial wall,” he said.
Now the president of the memorial overall, he said it’s a way to honor those who loved the lifestyle of riding motorcycles.
In order to further that, the group looked for a new location and found one, thanks to Wes Whiteaker of The Rex, who allowed it to set up a memorial including flags and lights.
Lease said Bellingham’s American Legion Post 7 donated flags for the memorial, including the American flag, POW flag and flags from each branch of the military. Several of the memorial’s supporters attended a ceremony Saturday.
Lease and Fifer both say they like the new location.
“It’s a place where kids can be with their families,” Fifer said.
Lease said, “It’s a big deal. There’s nothing like it around.”
Over the years, supporters of the memorial have included riders from Whatcom, Snohomish and Skagit counties and beyond. Several dozen showed up for Saturday’s ceremony.
