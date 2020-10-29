Mount Vernon continued a trend of higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenue, despite the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on businesses.
At a City Council meeting Wednesday, Finance Director Doug Volesky said the city received about $694,000 for the month of August, about $180,000 more than he predicted.
“We’re about right where we were last year at this time,” he said.
These numbers, reported by the state Department of Revenue, are sent to cities on a two-month lag.
Volesky said the city is nearly on track to meet the sales tax revenue the city budgeted for the year — predictions he made back in late 2019.
Later in the meeting, council member Melissa Beaton discussed plans to fill former council member Erin Moberg’s seat, who resigned due to health concerns three weeks ago.
Those seeking appointment to Moberg’s seat must live in Ward 1 — the northern and western sections of the city — and must have lived in the city for at least one year. Candidates will be asked to fill out an application and sit for a public interview with the council.
However, council member Mary Hudson may also have to resign her seat soon, as she’s running for a position on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners.
Beaton said it would be more efficient to delay the process and seek replacements for both members at the same time, if necessary, and the council agreed to revisit the issue at the Nov. 4 meeting after preliminary election results will be available.
Council also approved the city’s Capital Improvement Plan, which identifies large construction projects the city aims to complete within the next six years.
The $118 million plan includes 86 projects, 38 of which have been funded, said Peter Donovan, the city’s project development manager.
Projects include a new fire station downtown, the new joint library community center and parking garage, and improvements to the city shop — all projects that have been planned for at least a year.
Finally, the council agreed to two COVID-19 relief funding measures, funded by the federal CARES Act. The city committed $40,000 for water bill assistance and $300,000 in grants to support small businesses and nonprofits in the city.
