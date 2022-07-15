MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon City Council voted Wednesday to take out a $12.5 million bond to fund the remodel of two of the city’s aging fire stations.
This bond is to be used to pay for both a $4.3 million remodel to the station on Division Street, which started earlier this month, and for an estimated $7.7 million remodel for the LaVenture Road station.
Both stations are in need of more offices and living quarters, energy efficiency upgrades and a system that clears vehicle exhaust from the garage, Fire Chief Bryan Brice said in an earlier interview.
Unlike a voter-approved bond, this is not funded by local property taxes. Instead, the council committed to service the debt with a federal program that reimburses the cost of ambulance rides for Medicaid patients.
The city receives about $900,000 per year through this program, enough to cover the $842,000 annual cost of the 20-year bond.
“That’s a momentous occasion,” Mayor Jill Boudreau said after Wednesday’s unanimous vote. “We’ll be moving forward on those very needed capital projects, and I’m sure the Fire Department appreciates it.”
The council has been discussing these projects since at least 2018, when a study determined the downtown fire station needed to be replaced and that remodels were needed at the LaVenture Road and Division Street stations.
In 2019, the city asked voters to pass a $30 million bond to replace the downtown station, but the ballot measure failed.
Brice said he hopes to discuss a replacement for the downtown station again once the other two fire station projects are completed.
