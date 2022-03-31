The Mount Vernon City Council discussed wages of high-level city positions as staff and consultants continue work on a study of comparative salaries.
At its meeting Wednesday, several members of the council said crucial public safety-related positions like police chief and fire chief deserve pay above and beyond what similar governments pay.
Human Resources Director Erin Keator said the city is struggling to attract candidates, especially in the police department. Officers are choosing cities like Marysville and Bellingham, which offer higher salaries, and Mount Vernon has to step up if it wants to compete.
The city hired Public Sector Personnel Consultants last year to collect salary data from 14 neighboring city or county governments and compare it to Mount Vernon's.
Its study is currently in draft form.
If the city were to take the consultant's recommendations, spending on salaries would have to increase by 4.8% this year, or about $233,000, Keator said.
Consultants recommended creating eight steps for each position, with the fourth step being the average of the cities surveyed, she said. Employees would slot into these steps based on experience.
“It's very consistent, which is not what we currently have," Keator said.
Council member Mark Hulst raised a concern with the proposed salaries for police chief and fire chief.
He felt both the police and fire chiefs deserved to be on a higher pay scale, even though it would mean paying them more than neighboring cities. His suggestion was to take the second-highest salary range presented in the study.
This would be an increase from $130,259-$171,412 to $143,611-$188,982, according to the draft study.
“If these chiefs retire or move on, we want to recruit really good candidates, top-quality people," Hulst said. "I really think that salary range would give us an edge.”
Both these positions carry the responsibility of public safety. For something that important, he said the city should be paying a premium to retain and hire the best.
Council member Melissa Beaton agreed regarding retention. She said she's very happy with the current chiefs, and to lose either one would be a "detriment to the community."
"For me ... it's about the extremely high expectations we have on public safety,” she said.
But council member Mary Hudson said she wasn't comfortable deviating from the consultant's recommendations.
She said she struggles to separate in her head the position and the person who fills it. As such, she said the council's decision should be based on the data it has been given on similar cities.
"Every job on that list you could say, that person deserves more," she said. "I’m trying to stay with the black and white data we were given."
If the council implemented the suggested salary range as presented, the assistant fire chief would be earning more than the chief. His time with the city would place him at the top end of his pay scale.
Both Beaton and Hulst said this was unacceptable. The chief is in charge and pay should reflect that, they said.
The salary study also included a proposed pay scale for the mayor, but there seemed to be consensus that the council wanted to consider that separately from city employees.
Hulst said elected officials ought to be handled differently in part because the job requirements are very different.
An applicant for a director-level position is going to require an advanced degree or years of experience. But to run for mayor, one must only be a registered voter in the city, and have lived there for at least a year, he said.
“Maybe a more appropriate way is to let the voters have some input on that,” Hulst said.
He suggested a system where the mayor's raise would be tied to re-election.
Keator offered a different perspective.
“In terms of the responsibility of the position, that is large regardless of the experience the individual brings to the city," she said. "I would look at it from that angle as well.”
Council member Richard Brocksmith said whatever the council decides, it needs to be written in policy.
As it stands, the council has full authority to set a salary where it wishes, meaning members could be swayed based on interpersonal relationships instead of job performance.
“It does seem like we don't have a procedure in place for this process,” Brocksmith said. “That's something we need to correct.”
The council will continue these discussions at a meeting next Wednesday.
