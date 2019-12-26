Mount Vernon firefighters battle Christmas Eve house fire

MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon firefighters responded to a residential fire late Tuesday that damaged a two-story house on North First Street.
One person was in the residence at the time of the fire and was taken to Skagit Valley Hospital for possible smoke inhalation, said Battalion Chief David Storey.
The cause is under investigation and won’t be released for at least a couple days, Storey said.
At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, a passenger in a car heading southbound on Interstate 5 called 911 to report seeing smoke as they passed by the intersection of Shop Lane and West Fir Street near the Mount Vernon Carpet One.
Storey said crews responded to the area but weren’t immediately able to locate the fire because it was in the back of the residence and smoke was not visible from the street.
Firefighters went on foot, and eventually heard the beep of a smoke alarm in a residence in the 500 block of North First Street, south of where the smoke had been seen, he said.
Crews located the fire in the attic and quickly had it under control, according to a news release from the city.
According to the initial investigation, Storey said it appears the fire started on the first floor, and spread through the wall up to the attic.
