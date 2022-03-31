Johanna Gamboa, a Mount Vernon High School student who won the Washington state Youth of the Year award, poses for a portrait outside the Boys & Girls Clubs on Tuesday in Mount Vernon.
Mount Vernon High School senior Johanna Gamboa took home the Washington state Youth of the Year award, competing with youths from eight other counties.
The Youth of the Year competition is put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs nationally to recognize the accomplishments of the young people involved with the club.
Similar to the countywide competition, Gamboa wrote an essay and performed a speech to judges at the state competition in Seattle last week.
In her speech, she recounted feeling like an outsider in kindergarten because everyone around her was speaking English, a language she did not know.
Gamboa said she was comforted when she started attending the local Boys & Girls Club because many other students and staff members spoke Spanish.
“They helped turn a shy little girl into a confident young woman,” Gamboa said.
Gamboa noted that the student body of Mount Vernon High School is 56% Latinx, but only 6.7% of the teachers at the school are Latinx.
She applied many of the skills she learned at the Boys & Girls Club to Latinos in Action, a Mount Vernon High School service committee where she is vice president.
She and other Latinos in Action committee members organized a multicultural night that took place on Monday. Students performed dances and songs significant to their culture, she said.
After high school graduation, Gamboa plans to pursue higher education with the goal of becoming a nurse.
She wants to be a travel nurse who provides health care for minority communities; she hopes to translate for Spanish speakers and be a role model for young people.
“Being a bilingual Chicana in the health care field will help me remove language barriers,” she said.
Gamboa was awarded a scholarship for winning Youth of the Year to go toward her education.
On May 9, she travels to Los Angeles, where she will compete for regional Youth of the Year.
— Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH
