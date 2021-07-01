MOUNT VERNON — A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of hit and run from an injury accident for his role in a November 2020 collision that left a 16-year-old girl with severe injuries.
Luke Minor was arrested Nov. 24, about a week after the incident that required the girl to be placed in a medically induced coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, court records show.
According to court documents, Minor had a friend in the car when the incident occurred. Despite the friend telling Minor he needed to stop after his vehicle struck the girl, who was walking home at the time, Minor did not. He instead drove from the scene, according to court records.
Minor is set to be sentenced in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.