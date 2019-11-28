MOUNT VERNON — One person is dead after a fire ripped through a mobile home Thursday morning in south Mount Vernon.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department was called to a fully involved house fire in the 2500 block of Old Highway 99 South at about 6:45 a.m., Chief Bryan Brice said.
The fire was at the Mountain View Mobile Park.
Crews responded to a report that all residents of the house were outside, but later learned a person was still inside, Brice said.
The fire was under control at about 7:25 a.m., at which point crews discovered the deceased person.
Assistant fire chief Bryan Harris said a total of 10 people were inside the mobile home when the fire broke out. There were eight inside the mobile home, and two inside a shop/garage, he said. Nine escaped the fire.
Two were treated for injuries with one transported to Skagit Valley Hospital, he said.
The name of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin is notified.
The Mount Vernon police and fire departments are investigating the cause of the fire. State Patrol is assisting in the investigation with drone footage.
Fire districts 3, 2 and 9 also responded to the fire.
The American Red Cross and Skagit County Officer Support Team provided on-scene assistance to the family.
