MOUNT VERNON — As the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down construction projects countywide, the Mount Vernon Planning Department is shifting some operations online to keep things moving.
Developers, stalled by Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency orders, are able to work with the department to clear the way for new projects once the pandemic is over, according to a news release from the city.
“We haven’t missed a beat,” said Chris Phillips, development services director for the city.
The city contracted with SmartGov in late 2018 to move its permitting process online, letting applicants submit documentation and hold meetings remotely.
In response to the pandemic, the city also moved up its planned rollout of remote property inspections, he said. Building inspectors can video-chat with the applicant and survey properties from home.
While the virtual inspections are taking his team a little longer to complete, Phillips said the tradeoff is worth it to the applicant and the city.
“We may be less efficient ... but it beats not being able to do anything,” he said.
Wayne Crider, executive director of the Skagit/Island Counties Builders Association, said the builders he represents are extremely happy with the online permitting process.
“Mount Vernon is a long ways ahead of the other jurisdictions (in Skagit County),” he said.
Aside from helping developers keep projects moving, Phillips said the city’s electronic permitting can help residents who need emergency repairs.
“We don’t want people sleeping in the cold (or) without hot water,” he said.
John Piazza Jr., owner of John Piazza Jr. Construction & Remodeling, is in the process of permitting a commercial project in Mount Vernon, and has been working with the city to edit his proposal during the pandemic.
Traditionally, Piazza said he would have to call to schedule in-person meetings, deliver documents to an office by hand and meet city staff to go over revisions to his applications.
“Now I can do all that from my living room,” he said.
