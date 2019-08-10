MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon School Board on Wednesday approved the district’s annual budget, which shows an increase in revenue, but also an increase in expenditures.
The district this year is expecting about $109.5 million in revenue, an increase of about $3 million over last year, Finance Director Jennifer Larson said.
Expenditures, she said, are expected at about $110.2 million, an increase of about $2 million over last year, she said.
Those numbers include about $6 million in salary increases for teachers and other district staff.
The district is expecting to end the school year with about $5 million in reserves — about 4.6% of its budget.
The district had to drop below the board’s desired 5% in reserves in order to make up for losses it incurred last year, Board President Larry Otos said.
Over the course of the next few years, he said, the district intends to bring that back up to the 5%.
