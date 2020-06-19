MOUNT VERNON — After a difficult budget season last year, the Mount Vernon School Board on Wednesday approved the district’s 2020-21 operating budget, which will see the district restore some of the cuts previously made.
The district is expecting about $117 million in revenue and about $119 million in expenditures, said Executive Director of Finance Jennifer Larson.
The district is, however, starting on a high note. Due to unplanned circumstances between now and then, including being allowed by the state to ask voters to raise its levy lid, which voters agreed to do, the district is starting its fiscal year with about $8.8 million in reserves — about $3.2 million more than expected.
Combined with increases in state funding for special education, among other things, the district will be able to not only restore some of the remaining things it had not yet been able to since making cuts last June, but add other things as well.
“When we went through all the budget cuts over the past three years, one of the promises we made was that we would either restore or enhance (those things) when we could,” Board President Larry Otos said during a budget work session, which was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I think this budget is really reflective of that promise.”
Among other things, the district will be able to add about 1.5 elementary school assistant principal positions, meaning four of its six elementary schools will have full-time assistant principals as well as principals.
The district will also fund an early kindergarten program, which will allow some of its youngest learners extra kindergarten time.
The budget will also restore a school psychologist position and a school nursing hours that had previously been cut.
“We have a lot of kids who could never attend school on a daily basis, on an every-other-day basis, without the level of nursing and healthcare that we provide,” Superintendent Carl Bruner said. “It is important.”
The budget also makes allowances for the district’s ongoing equity work, especially in light of an incident at the high school earlier this month in which a student received threatening and harassing messages on social media.
On May 20, the district passed a racial equity policy it had spent three years working on. While many of the initiatives outlined in that policy were already in the budget for this year, more were added after the board’s June 4 meeting where the student outlined some of the messages she had received, particularly those regarding her race and religion.
“None of us want to be in the position of tolerating or appearing to tolerate any form of harassment from student to student,” Bruner said. “We know it happens, but we never tolerate it.”
In response, the district has taken additional steps to further its work in equity.
“Unless we approach it from an education perspective, we’re not going to be able to expect change,” Bruner said. “It’s easy to approach this in ways that shut people down. If we do that, our students lose.”
That includes monetary support for the high school’s social studies department to revise a curriculum to “embed” topics of race, culture and civil discourse in the high school beginning in the ninth grade, and hiring an outside consultant that will work with staff, students and families about how to build a more inclusive and tolerant culture at the high school, he said.
It will also fund equity training for additional district staff including transportation, food services and custodians, Bruner said.
The district will also hire an administrator of equity and inclusion, an English Learner Specialist at the high school, and restore funding for building equity leads — staff who have undergone additional training — that were cut last budget session.
“This is meant not as ‘This is a solution,’” Bruner said. “It’s meant as, ‘These are the steps the district will be taking next school year to begin to create capacity to work toward a solution.”
The approved budget also includes about $100,000 in expenditures related to the reopening of schools this fall after a months-long closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What school will look like next fall is still unknown, but the district wanted to include something in the budget to reflect any possible expenditures, Bruner said.
“We know there will be some (costs),” he said.
The district will end the year with about $6.9 million, Larsen said. That is equivalent to the 6% of its annual budget the board decided last year it wanted to keep in its reserves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.