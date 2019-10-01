MOUNT VERNON — After 16 years with the Mount Vernon School District, Superintendent Carl Bruner has announced he is retiring.
"Serving the students and families of our District as superintendent, alongside a talented, caring, and committed team of educators, has been the highlight of my career," Bruner said in a news release. "Our schools have benefited greatly from your support and I thank you all for your partnership over the years."
Bruner will continue to serve the district through the end of the school year, officially retiring on June 30.
The Mount Vernon School Board will begin the process of hiring his replacement, with the community having opportunities to give input, Bruner said.
Bruner is the second Skagit County superintendent this year to announce a depature at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.
Anacortes School District Superintendent Mark Wenzel announced in May he will be leaving that district to take a job as superintendent of an international school in Singapore.
