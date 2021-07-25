MOUNT VERNON — Plenty of folks took advantage of the opportunity to shop outside Saturday at the annual Mount Vernon Downtown Association Sidewalk Sale.
And if that’s not enough, the monthly pop-up Valley Made Market will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday on the Riverwalk Plaza. It will feature the largest number of artisans to date selling a variety of handmade goods.
Last year, the sidewalk sale was described as being on unofficial hiatus by Mount Vernon Downtown Association Executive Director Ellen Gamson. This year’s event, under picture-perfect blue skies, drew plenty of shoppers.
One such shopper was Mount Vernon’s Kathy Olsen, who was looking for shoes on the rack outside the Skagit Running Company.
“I seldom come downtown,” Olsen said. “The only reason I am here today is because of this sidewalk sale. My sister-in-law who lives in Bellingham is looking for a specific Brooks running shoe.”
Olsen was doing some perusing for herself as well, checking out sandals.
“It’s nice to be able to do some shopping outside,” she added.
Gamson said the sidewalk sale has been held since the mid 1990’s.
“In some of the years past we augmented the downtown retail presence with independent vendors and so forth, but we decided this year, given all the challenges our businesses have faced due to the pandemic, we just allowed it to be focused on them,” she said.
That was fine with Beth Webber, who was working behind the counter at KidsStuff.
“It’s definitely bringing more people downtown,” Webber said. “I’ve definitely noticed lots of people outside.”
Webber added that even with the all uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, lots of people have been looking for things to keep their kids busy.
“I really think people are anxious to get out and about,” she said. “We have a lot of sale items out front.”
Including an inflatable, blue Kraken-wannabe lurking underneath the table.
There was an inventory angle as well.
“I’m already ordering for Christmas,” Webber said, “and I need to move inventory to eventually make more room.”
