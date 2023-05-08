Sam Morrow, a science teacher at Mount Vernon High School, waves at passing cars with a sign reading, "district eliminated 52 teaching positions" on Monday outside the district offices in Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON — A group of Mount Vernon School District staff and students were outside the District Office on Monday afternoon picketing the the cuts the district is making to staff.
According to Mount Vernon Education Association President Cheryl Thramer, there have been 32 non-renewal letters sent out to teachers, largely at the secondary level.
This number, which is on top of the 20 certified staff who retired or resigned, was up to 36, but four non-renewal notices had to be taken back due to the educators not being provisional, according to Thramer.
Staff and students came out in protest of these cuts.
“We need to show that we care about our kids. Education has a lasting impact,” Mount Vernon High School teacher Chalen Kelly said. “We’re out here for the kids more than anything else.”
Mount Vernon High School student Claire Eiford said her favorite teacher was one of the many whose contracts were not renewed, and she worries what will happen to courses such as world civilization when the only qualified teacher is gone.
Eiford hopes the picketing being done right outside of the district office raises more awareness of the situation.
High school math and science teacher Paul Hope is worried that all the efforts made to work with the district in regards to cuts won’t matter.
“I worry that the district is not listening and is willing to take a little pain to accomplish what their goals are,” Hope said.
He said he believes the district is telling the truth about the funding situation, but feels perhaps funds were mismanaged.
“I’ve seen the same (budget) presentation 15 times,” Hope said.
He expects the district will wait until new contracts have been negotiated to re-hire staff as provisional.
Frustration is just as much with how staff members were let go as with the number cut.
Rather than go through the contractual process of giving reduction-in-force letters, positions were non-renewed so if restructuring were to occur, certified staff would need to reapply.
If RIF letters were given, there would be a call list, where the district could ask teachers to come back to fill vacancies, according to Mount Vernon High School teacher Sam Morrow said.
“We have amazing people here, and that’s the heartbreaking part,” she said.
At the School Board meeting last week, it was also announced that 70 to 100 paraeducators would be cut while restructuring happens, but many could reapply for new positions.
Paraeducator Diana Tveit said that cutting up to one-third of paraeducators in the district means no support for the kids who struggle the most.
“It’s so important to have paras, and I don’t think the general public realizes it at times,” Tveit said. “What we do is take a lot of the stress off the teachers so they can teach the whole class.”
She also pointed out that every district is in a financial bind, but there are better places to make cuts than to those helping the most vulnerable populations.
More cuts to classified staff are expected later this month, which includes everything from classroom support personnel to bus drivers to lunch staff to janitorial positions.
