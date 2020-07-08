MOUNT VERNON — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon woman has been charged in an alleged plot to kill her ex-husband.
Vanessa Valdiglesias-Lavalle was charged Wednesday in Skagit County Superior Court with one count of first-degree attempted murder and one count of solicitation to commit first-degree murder after she allegedly tried to convince one of the couple’s children to poison their father.
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, the incident first came to light in early June when Mount Vernon police received a report about a conversation the boy had recorded with his mother. Police said the boy is 10 years old.
In that recording, a woman, later identified as Valdiglesias-Lavalle, can allegedly be heard telling the boy to tamper with his father's food or drink using "venom" or rat poison, court documents state.
She also allegedly told the boy not to tell anyone, and that it would be a secret between the two of them, documents state.
After their father's planned death, the boy and his sibling would be free to live with their mother, court documents allege she told the child.
When asked by detectives why he recorded the conversation with his mother, the boy said he did so because he thought the conversation was "strange" and that he didn't want anything to happen to his father, documents state.
Valdiglesias-Lavalle was arrested Wednesday, the same day a warrant for her arrest was issued.
She is being held in the Skagit County Community Justice Center on $500,000 bail.
