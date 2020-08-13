Another 50 mountain goats got a new lease on life this summer after teams of wildlife experts orchestrated their moves by road, boat and air from the Olympic Mountains to the North Cascades.
The white animals iconic to Washington’s wilderness areas survived sedation, capture, vet checks and transport by ferry and helicopter to their new homes in the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie and Okanogan-Wenatchee national forests. Most were released into rugged landscapes just outside Skagit County, including north of Washington Pass and south of Darrington.
The goats, moved during the last week of July and first week of August, bring the total relocated during a three-year project to 325.
The project was developed in partnership between the National Park Service, USDA, Forest Service and state Department of Fish & Wildlife, with support from area tribes including the Upper Skagit.
“We’re always excited to see any of our wildlife populations return to their former numbers, or enhanced,” Upper Skagit Indian Tribe Natural Resources Director Scott Schuyler said.
The larger project goals include eliminating mountain goats from the Olympics where they are not native, and cause damage and pose a danger to hikers.
The relocated goats are wearing collars that will provide researchers data for some time to come, bringing to 135 the number of collared goats being tracked.
“Tracking the collared goats assists with our understanding ... (of) use of the habitat within the North Cascades,” Forest Service biologist Phyllis Reed said in a news release.
Fish & Wildlife Communications Manager Samantha Montgomery said Fish & Wildlife estimates the relocated goats have a 52% chance of surviving beyond their first year. That means 170 or fewer of the goats moved since 2018 are likely to live long enough to reproduce and help grow the population.
Meanwhile, Fish & Wildlife is also watching mountain goats from the air, with an annual helicopter survey. Schuyler said the Upper Skagit tribe is a partner in the survey conducted over the Mount Baker region, which was done this year as relocations were taking place the last week of July.
“You fly around and count the goats ... just to make sure the population isn’t doing anything anomalous,” Schuyler said.
He said the Upper Skagit tribe is eager to see whether the population increases in future years due to the relocation effort.
Not all the goats captured in the Olympics made it to the Cascades. Some died during capture or transit, were euthanized or taken to zoos.
Those that remain in the Olympics will be targeted in a specialized hunt.
The population of mountain goats in the Olympics was estimated at 725 before relocations began.
Olympic National Park Public Affairs Specialist Penny Wagner said the hunt — referred to by the federal agency as highly skilled, ground-based lethal removal — is scheduled over about five weeks in September and October.
The competition for the hunting opportunity was stiff, with just 21 of about 1,200 groups that applied selected to participate, Wagner said. Each group has three to six members experienced in navigating mountain wilderness, at least one of which is an expert shooter able to use their own firearm equipment for the hunt.
Wagner said the state and federal agencies involved ranked the applications, used a random draw to cut the 100 most qualified down to 40, and then made the final selection of 21 groups from that pool.
