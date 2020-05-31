The Mount Vernon High School Scholarship Foundation has announced the winners of the 2020 MVHS Foundation Scholarship, according to a news release.
The foundation is made up of alumni and community members. It was formed in 1986 by Class of 1934 members to provide opportunities for graduating seniors to further their education. Since then, the foundation has awarded nearly $500,000 to almost 200 students.
Candidates were selected based on their personal goals, financial need, and community and school involvement. Over the years, the amount of the scholarships and money awarded has increased from one recipient at $500, to 11 winners at $2,500 each this year.
The winners (and the college they have committed to) of the 2020 MVHS Foundation Scholarship are:
Yazmin Arellano-Valencia (Skagit Valley College); Victor Calzada (Western Washington University); Marisol Martinez (University of Washington); Adlemi Mendiola (Washington State University); Megan Perez (Western Washington University);
Luis Rivera Valles (University of Washington); Damien Rodriguez (Central Washington University); Angela Ronces (University of Puget Sound); Azucena Solano (University of Washington); Adrian Valdez-Velazco (University of Washington); Lily Zavala (University of Washington).
Those wishing to donate to the foundation can contact Torey Swanson at Mount Vernon High School: tswanson@mvsd320.org; or send donations to MVHS Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 67, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.