National Guard support for Skagit County’s largest food bank has been guaranteed at least through Aug. 21.
“This is a good win,” said Rebecca Larsen, executive director of Helping Hands Solution Center in Sedro-Woolley.
Larsen said she’s been promised the help of at least 25 guardsmen per day after July 31.
On July 15, the food bank was told to prepare for a reduction in support and to look for volunteers to help meet its needs, she said.
About 30 guardsmen had been helping daily, and without them, Larsen said the food bank would have to discontinue its food distribution in Alger, Hamilton, Concrete and Mount Vernon just as federal CARES Act unemployment benefits are set to expire Friday.
Karina Shagren, spokesperson for the Washington National Guard, said the 25 guardsmen will stay as long as there is funding available.
Federal reimbursement for the state National Guard is set to expire Aug. 21, she said, though Gov. Jay Inslee has requested an extension through 2020.
It is unclear whether that deadline will be extended, if the state will find money to continue deployments or if deployments will wind down.
She said the state now plans to keep 405 guardsmen in place at 30 food banks in Washington. While that is a reduction from the 500 now deployed, it’s larger than the 300 guardsmen that had initially been committed.
