SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Sedro-Woolley Fire Department recently added a state-of-the-art ambulance to its fleet.
Built to exacting specifications provided by the department itself, the new rig — built from the chassis up — was driven from the renowned ambulance manufacturer Braun Northwest located in Chehalis to its new home.
The ambulance isn't responding to calls yet because certain accessories need to be installed.
"We're excited," said Sedro-Woolley Fire Chief Frank Wagner. "We expect it to be in service probably the first or second week of October. That's the plan."
The total cost of the new ambulance, including radios and other equipment, is about $300,000.
On average, Wagner said their ambulances respond to 2,000-3,000 calls per year and currently, the department has three front-line ambulances and one backup.
The new rig is equipped with some state-of-the-art equipment, with a more compartmentalized system that includes the cab being separated from the patient by opening and closing a hatch.
"There are also ultraviolet lights, so after a call, you can turn those on and completely sanitize the back of the rig in about five minutes," Wagner said "In five minutes, you can be ready to go to the next call after changing sheets and putting in new pillows."
A big selling point was the ultraviolet lighting in the HVAC system that filters and sanitizes, he said.
"That's a lot of added safety for our patients and our personnel," Wagner said.
It's also the first Sedro-Woolley ambulance to be equipped with a motorized patient lift. While the department went several years ago to power stretchers that lift the gurney up and down, this rig provides a tray that comes out and lifts the patient into the ambulance.
"You don't need three or four people to lift the gurney in and out," Wagner said. "So it's safer on us and the patient. And when you are short-staffed and don't have as many folks out there, this is really going to help."
The new ambulance was included as part of the department's scheduled equipment replacement fund, replacing one from 2014.
"We have everything set up on a schedule, so right now we have ambulances replaced every six years" Wagner said.
Two more ambulances are scheduled to be replaced at the end of 2022, however, orders for those will have to be submitted in the near future in order to assure timely delivery.
Wagner said consistency is key when it comes to ambulances. Knowing exactly where supplies and equipment are located is extremely important when time is of the essence.
"No matter what rig, we want staff to be able to find what they need," Wagner said. "It needs to be in the same compartment every time."
Sedro-Woolley utilized their own 40-page spec sheet for this ambulance.
"After being in, out and around these rigs, you learn what works ergonomically and technically," Wagner said."How you want the compartment doors to open and close, where you want your oxygen ports, plugins.
"Then you go talk to your mechanics and say, hey, what works and what doesn't work for you. It's a very detailed process."
Along those lines, the department continued the trend of choosing gasoline over diesel ambulances because technology, power and torque is improving along with the lifespan of a rig constantly on the go.
