ANACORTES — When he was 15 years old, Justin Irish was expelled from high school.
For a student who had always loved school and gotten As on his report cards, it could have been a devastating event.
But for Irish, who took the reins of the Anacortes School District as superintendent on July 1, it had the opposite affect.
“That was the best thing that ever happened to me,” Irish said.
After he was expelled, he remembers his dad — instead of being mad — talked to him about his future and what he wanted to do next.
“My dad didn’t want to give up,” Irish said. “Instead of disciplining me, he said ‘What are we going to do?’”
The next day, his parents enrolled him in community college. There, for the first time, he felt challenged and that he belonged, he said. By the time he was 18, he was taking junior-level classes at the University of Washington.
“I thrived,” he said. “If I’d have stayed in high school, I never would have gone to college.”
For a young boy who began questioning his sexuality as a middle school student, being accepted was what he needed in order to find his way.
“I know firsthand what it feels like to not be seen and heard and valued,” he said. “I know what it’s like to struggle with one’s identity.”
He hopes to bring that experience and understanding to the district to make sure all teachers, staff and students feel valued, he said.
There’s no place else he wanted to do that, he said.
“It’s the only (job) I applied for,” said Irish, who comes to the district after seven years as an assistant superintendent in the Edmonds School District. “I wanted to work in a community that was really strong and supportive and caring. This is a community that wants schools to succeed.”
Already, Irish will face a challenge as the district, like others across the state, grapples with how to safely reopen schools in the fall.
“Now my plan is: I’ve got to roll up my sleeves,” he said. “It’s less about listening and learning and more about listening and learning while taking actions.”
Districts are also bracing for the possibility of budget challenges as a result of a statewide loss of revenue because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. That means decisions will have to be made, including staffing decisions.
Irish has already had to make a few.
Assistant Superintendent K.C. Knudson left the district in June. His position will be filled by Becky Clifford, who was recently hired as the district’s Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, the district announced in a Friday news release.
In addition, longtime high school principal Jon Ronngren has also left the district, and Irish has begun the process of replacing him by talking with high school teachers, he said.
The district hopes to have a replacement by the end of July, according to the release. It will be hosting a community forum with the top two candidates via Zoom on July 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Although he is an administrator now, Irish said his passion continues to be teaching.
“Any opportunity I have to work with teachers is the highlight of my day,” he said. “Seeing them in action with kiddos is even better.”
One of his goals is to help the district close the opportunity gaps between some of the districts highest achieving students and its lowest.
“What we need to unpack is how our Special Education students and our students who are low-income are not achieving at the same rate,” he said.
Part of the answer to closing that gap is to rely on his key belief of making sure all students feel seen and valued, he said.
Irish is one of three new superintendents in Skagit County’s seven school districts. Like Irish, Ismael Vivanco began his tenure at the Mount Vernon School District on July 1. The La Conner School Board on July 8 swore in Rich Stewart to be its interim superintendent for the 2020-2021 school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.