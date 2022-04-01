A shopper walks through the LIDO Collective Friday during its soft opening in Mount Vernon. The storefront, created by the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, features work from local artists that rotates seasonally.
MOUNT VERNON — A downtown artist collective opened its storefront doors Friday, welcoming local customers and visitors in town for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
The LIDO Collective is a creation of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, a local nonprofit with a mission to build a vibrant downtown Mount Vernon.
The storefront is situated between the Skagit Valley Food Co-op, restaurants and the Mount Vernon Farmers Market.
“This is a prime corner,” said Ellen Gamson, executive director of the Mount Vernon Downtown Association.
The downtown association began leasing the storefront on 300 S. First St. in October, when it was an office space.
They remodeled the space, tearing up the 30-year-old carpet and replacing it with hardwood, painting the walls and replacing fluorescent overhead lights with dimmer mood lighting, Gamson said.
The light, airy space features art from about 30 artists, and will rotate as seasons change and more artists apply to be in the LIDO Collective.
All of the artists in the collective are from the north Puget Sound region.
Retail Manager Kate Pickett said artwork for sale at the LIDO Collective includes paintings, felted pieces, fused glass, woodworking, crochet baskets, ceramics, handmade soaps and letter-press cards made using a press from the 1800s.
Forty percent of LIDO Collective sales go to the Mount Vernon Downtown Association to pay for rent, payroll and other business-related expenses. The remaining 60% of sales go to the artists.
The LIDO Collective is an unique opportunity for local artists to sell their art year-round, as opposed to at pop-up markets or art festivals that occur occasionally, Gamson said.
The storefront is staffed by Pickett and a soon-to-be-hired employee, affording artists time to create more art instead of selling art they’ve already made.
The collective benefits the local economy too, Gamson said.
Shoppers at the LIDO Collective are likely to visit nearby businesses in downtown Mount Vernon.
Gamson said the month of April will be the soft opening of the collective to attract the traffic that comes along with the tulip festival.
In May, the LIDO Collective will host a grand opening and host artist appreciation events, Gamson said.
Local artists interested in being featured at the collective storefront are welcome to apply on the LIDO Collective website.
