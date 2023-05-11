Two bills signed into law this legislative session aim to give more Washington students the chance to participate in higher education.
Senate Bill 5048 eliminates fees for College in the High School courses, which allow students to take courses for college credit while still in high school.
Beginning Sept. 1, institutions of higher education must provide enrollment and registration for College in the High School courses at no cost for students in public schools.
The state will appropriate funds to the colleges at a rate of $300 per student up to a maximum of $6,000 per course administered by a state university, $5,000 per course administered by a state college or regional university or $3,500 per course administered by a community or technical college.
Burlington-Edison School District Executive Director of Learning and Communications Todd Setterlund said there have been more than 400 students enrolled in College in the High School courses at Burlington-Edison High School, but not all of these students can pay for the college credit for the course.
“Certainly, the elimination of tuition fees would ensure that every student could take advantage of the college credit option,” Setterlund said in an email. “We support these actions that create more opportunities for students to attain college credits while in high school.”
Dalila Rodriguez, college and career specialist for Burlington-Edison High School, said she believes this will be an impactful change for students as it gives them a head start on college, which can make them more likely to decide on post-secondary education.
“They’re not starting at zero. They’ll already be ahead,” she said of students taking College in the High School courses. “That’s encouraging for them to start ahead.”
Mount Vernon High School has about 500 students who are dually enrolled in College in the High School thanks to a grant that the school received to pay for the fees. Belle Vargas, spokesperson for the Mount Vernon School District, said she attributes the high participation to the lack of fees.
“The elimination of the tuition fees will provide access to all students by removing the cost barrier,” Vargas said in an email.
Sedro-Woolley High School Principal Kerri Carlton said that for her, it is all about reducing barriers for her students, and cost is often a large one.
Teachers put in a lot of effort to meet the criteria of the colleges in order to instruct a College in the High School course. She pointed out that most colleges require the teacher to have a master’s in the subject area, so a master’s in English is required to teach an English 101 dual-credit course.
Students at Sedro-Woolley High School who are on free or reduced lunch are able to take the dual-credit courses at no cost thanks to a grant, but opening that opportunity to all students would create more opportunities, Carlton said.
“We absolutely believe enrollment would go up because (cost) is a barrier,” she said. “This would eliminate barriers.”
The governor also has signed legislation that aims to help students go on to higher education. House Bill 1232 removes the minimum 2.0 GPA requirement for the college bound scholarship.
Scholarship is an early commitment of state financial aid automatically applied to students in middle school who are on free or reduced lunch and who meet the college bound requirements. Prior to the bill, students had to graduate from high school in the state with a 2.0 GPA or higher, have no felony convictions and apply for financial aid by completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid their senior year.
The scholarship covers average tuition at public college rates, some fees and a small book allowance at more than 65 colleges, universities and technical schools around the state.
“Since the legislature believes that many students who may not have performed well academically in high school can still thrive at a community and technical college, it is the legislature’s intent to keep students’ dreams of higher education alive by allowing students without a ‘C’ average to still qualify for college bound scholarship,” House Bill 1232 states.
Carlton said the change will help students who may have had a medical or family reason for not graduating with a 2.0 GPA, but for the majority of students, it won’t change anything.
However, for those few students who may take advantage, it’s still helping with the financial barrier of attending even a community college.
Rodriguez agreed, pointing out that of all the students she helps who have below a 2.0 GPA, only one plans to attend community college. The rest have plans to join an apprenticeship, go straight into the workforce or are not interested in continuing their education.
“They’re just trying to make it to graduation,” Rodriguez said.
