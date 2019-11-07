There will likely be a new face on the Anacortes School District Board of Directors in January, as challenger Jennie Beltramini appears to be unseating incumbent Bill Shaw in the General Election Nov. 5.
Thousands of ballots county-wide remain, but as of Wednesday, Beltramini had tallied 2,904 votes to Shaw’s 1,830 for Position 4. That gives Beltramini with about 61 percent of the vote so far. Beltramini said she is “cautiously optimistic” she will hold that lead.
“I’m thankful to all those who support me and those who voted,” she wrote in an email.
Shaw is finishing his first four-year term on the board and congratulated Beltramini.
“Jennie is joining a strong and effective school board, and I wish her the best in making positive contributions to the Anacortes schools,” he said.
The other two incumbent board members, Matt Cutter and Marilyn Hanesworth, are leading their races.
Hanesworth, currently finishing her first term in Position 3, was leading as of the second ballot count Wednesday, Nov. 6. She had 3,346 votes (roughly 71 percent) to Miri Levi’s 1,352.
Levi acknowledged that early results indicate it’s unlikely she can win, but thanked her supporters in a statement.
“We earned the respect and support of a fairly significant number of Anacortes voters,” she said in her statement. “We also called attention to many important issues, and we’re optimistic that the conversations we started will continue among the school board directors who are elected to serve us.”
Levi wrote in an email that she wants to get the community more involved with issues at the school board level.
“I’m sure I’ll continue to find ways to use my enthusiasm and willingness to volunteer to benefit the Anacortes school community,” she wrote.
Cutter, who was appointed to the board in March to replace Karl Yost, who stepped down, was leading the race for Position 5 as of the Nov. 6 count. He had 2,667 votes (about 58 percent) to challenger Connie Pangrazi’s 1,897.
Cutter said he enjoyed getting to know Pangrazi during the election process.
“However the race turned out, I knew that Position 5 was going to be in good hands,” Cutter said in an email.
Pangrazi offered her congratulations to Cutter in an email to the American.
“What a great experience this election proved to be,” she wrote. “Congratulations to Matt! I know he will continue to be a wonderful influence on and contributor to the district.”
