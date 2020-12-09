SEDRO-WOOLLEY — There will be plenty of new faces inside Sedro-Woolley police patrol cars in the coming year.
In total, the department will eventually have eight new officers in 2021.
Hires include one officer who recently concluded field training and is on patrol; four who are currently in field training; two who are attending the Basic Law Enforcement Academy with graduation dates scheduled for January and February; and an officer returning to the Sedro-Woolley force after working in another jurisdiction.
The department will be filling positions vacated due to a number of reasons, including retirements. The passing of Proposition 1 is helping to pay for it.
“It was really the perfect storm,” said Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker. “We had a lot of openings, we had to get bodies, and there was a rush.
“Then COVID hit and things slowed down. We went forward with hiring and at one point, we actually had one-third of our department in the police academy.”
The pandemic hampered the hiring. With the academy being forced to close, those who had been enrolled returned to Sedro-Woolley.
“There were a lot of moving parts,” Tucker said. “And those parts included basically having untrained people who hadn’t finished the academy with us for three months.”
Lt. Dan McIlraith said that time was not wasted.
“We ended up having these guys around quite a bit,” he said. “We were able to provide a lot of training, getting a lot of things out of the way such as firearms qualifications, tactics, things like that. They rode around a lot with officers. We put the time to good use, but it was a lot of time waiting.”
The influx of new officers comes as some experienced officers are expected to leave in coming years.
“We’re excited about all of the ‘newbs,’ but we are going to have a serious hole when it comes to our more experienced officers in the coming few years,” McIlraith said. “It’s going to be a whole new department.”
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said she is pleased to see the department finally reaching necessary staffing levels, the bottom line always involving safety.
“Acquiring these new officers is huge,” she said.
Johnson said voters agreed with the need by passing Proposition 1 to support the police force.
“It’s a statement saying we believe in what you are doing, we appreciate what you are doing, and we want to continue to support you,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.