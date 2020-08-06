Primary election results held after a second updated ballot count Thursday in Skagit County.
In one of the two commissioner races, candidate Peter Browning, CEO and president of the Burlington Chamber of Commerce, maintained his lead with 2,983 votes, or 41% of the vote.
Mount Vernon Councilmember Mary Hudson remained in second place, with 31%, or 2,250 votes, and incumbent Ken Dahlstedt had 27%, or 1,980.
In the other race, with 5,430 votes, or about 51%, first-time candidate Mark Lundsten held his lead over incumbent Commissioner Ron Wesen (4,538 votes, or 43%) and Anacortes business owner Johnny Archibald (566 votes, or 5%).
Election results aren’t final until certification, which is set for Aug. 18. The top two candidates in each race advance to the Nov. 3 general election.
The Skagit County Elections Department estimates about 18,000 ballots remain uncounted.
In the 39th Legislative District, incumbent state Rep. Carolyn Eslick, a Republican, maintained her lead over Democratic candidate Ryan Johnson, with 48% of the vote, or 15,827 votes, to his 36%, or 11,738 votes.
Republican Sandy Mesenbrink is in third place, with 4,833 votes, or about 15%.
In the 10th Legislative District race to replace outgoing State Rep. Norma Smith, Greg Gilday and Angie Homola maintained their lead over the rest of the pack.
Gilday, a Republican, still holds about 44% of the vote with 16,072 votes, with Homola at 10,120, or about 28%.
