After another 5,025 primary election ballots counted, no candidates changed positions in Skagit County races.
The top two finishers in each race will advance to the November general election.
Candidate Bill Bruch retained the lead he took Monday in the race to represent the 10th Legislative District in the state House of Representatives.
With 28,586 votes, Bruch leads incumbent Dave Paul, who holds 27,686 votes, and candidate Taylor Zimmermann with 2,423 votes.
The 10th Legislative District covers all of Island County, the northwest corner of Snohomish County and the southwest portion of Skagit County, including parts of Mount Vernon.
Four-term Skagit County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt is still losing the race for his seat.
Opponents Peter Browning and Mary Hudson hold 4,193 votes and 3,064 votes respectively, to Dahlstedt’s 2,760.
The county Elections Department has counted 38,028 ballots, and an estimated 8,000 remain.
