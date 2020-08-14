Candidates in the primary election are holding their current positions after the latest count of votes announced Friday.
Another 3,622 ballots were counted, with no change in the top two positions for each race. The Skagit County Elections Department has counted 47,063 ballots, with an estimated 700 remaining.
Four-term incumbent County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt remains in third place — over 350 votes behind the closest opponent for the District 2 seat.
Peter Browning is leading that race with 5,202, followed by Mary Hudson with 3,813 and Dahlstedt with 3,455.
Greg Gilday and Angie Homola lead in the race for state representative for the 10th Legislative District.
Gilday, a Republican, holds 46% of votes to Democrat Homola's 26% across a five-candidate field. The two have been in first and second place since polls closed Aug. 4.
Also in the 10th District, Republican candidate Bill Bruch and Democratic incumbent Rep. Dave Paul remain on track to advance to the general election, though the numbers indicate a tough race in November.
Bruch overtook Paul this week and is leading by just over 1,000 votes — 29,939-28,913. The third candidate in the race, Taylor Zimmerman, has received just 2,546 votes.
In the Skagit Public Utility District race, Andrew Miller and Kenneth Goodwin are leading. And for the Superior Court Judge Position 3 post, Tom Seguine and Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski are in first and second place.
The next ballot count is expected Monday, with results to be certified Tuesday.
