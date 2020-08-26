Skagit County nonprofits shared Wednesday how federal COVID-19 relief funds have helped them expand food distribution, child care and rental assistance, as well as purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), cleaning supplies and new technology.
Seven nonprofits received $160,000 in total grants through Skagit County's small business grant program, funded by the CARES Act. The funds that went to nonprofits were about 15% of the $1 million available.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County, Children of the Valley, Chinook Enterprises, Helping Hands Food Bank, Skagit Gleaners, and Skagit Valley YMCA, all received grants of $25,000. The Anacortes Family Center received a $10,000 grant.
“The current pandemic and health crisis and economic crisis has had dramatic effects on the nonprofit sector in Skagit," Michael Stark, executive director of the Skagit Community Foundation, said Wednesday during a virtual presentation with the seven nonprofits and Skagit County commissioners.
He said the pandemic has disrupted nonprofits' revenues and business models, and forced them to pivot to find new ways to deliver services and meet an increased need.
Dustin Johnson, executive director of the Anacortes Family Center, which provides emergency, transitional and affordable housing, said one expense the grant money helped support was increased bandwidth for remote learning and work.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is using grant funds to pay for PPE and extra cleaning, which costs an extra $5,000 a month, said Executive Director Ron McHenry.
He said he appreciated that the county made the small business grant application available to nonprofits.
"Nonprofits don’t fit in the same profit and loss statement box, so I appreciate the flexibility in which we can access funds," he said.
Another nonprofit, Children of the Valley, an after-school program that supports at-risk and low-income students in the Mount Vernon School District, used the grant funds to provide 43 families with food, rent and utility assistance, said Executive Director Flora Lucatero.
“Many families did get infected with COVID-19, which meant they had to quarantine (along with) some of their children," she said. "Some couldn’t leave their house to go to the food bank. So we did a porch drop-off for them.”
Steve Reed, executive director of Chinook Enterprises, which supports employment and community inclusion for people with disabilities, said many of the the nonprofit's clients have faced job losses and increased isolation during the pandemic.
"The (grant) funds will go to additional technologies to help them do remote work successfully and safely and building a loaner program for some technology we have," he said. "The main thing is getting people back employed and engaged in community activities.”
The Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County managed the applications for the grant program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.