North Cascades Highway

This was the scene in May 2022 as crews worked to clear the North Cascades Highway of snow using a blower attachment capable of cutting through snow with depths of up to 4 feet.

 State Department of Transportation file photo

Highway 20, aka the North Cascades Highway, is scheduled for seasonal reopening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said that a crew supervisor undertakes a final drive-through review after full sunrise before the reopening.


