Highway 20, aka the North Cascades Highway, is scheduled for seasonal reopening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack said that a crew supervisor undertakes a final drive-through review after full sunrise before the reopening.
The highway closes each winter between milepost 134 and 178 (Ross Dam Trailhead to Early Winters gate). This winter season meant the highway has been closed since Nov. 8, 2022, according to a news release.
Closing and reopening dates are always dependent upon weather.
Loebsack said that travelers should be aware that most Forest Service and National Parks facilities and amenities are still closed.
"There is still the potential for winter weather in the mountains, so travelers should be prepared for conditions over the passes, as well as a lack of cell service over the passes," Loebsack said in an email. "If people are headed up to access backcountry recreation, they should keep in mind that we don’t clear trailheads, etc., just the road and turn arounds we need to complete maintenance work."
The annual event reconnects Skagit and Okanogan counties.
Concrete Chamber of Commerce President Valerie Stafford said the pass is key to Concrete businesses' survival.
"Once the pass opens, it's full steam ahead," she said.
Stafford said the reopening makes a big difference to profits.
The owner of Act One Ice Cream Parlor, Stafford said she makes more in the four months of an open pass than the other eight months combined.
