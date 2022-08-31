SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A first-of-its-kind event to share the history of Northern State Hospital not only went well, it proved to be different than what organizers expected.
"We really didn't think people would come and spend the day, but they did," said Ann Skupniewitz-Maroney, the Skagit County Historical Museum office director and the event’s coordinator. "We didn't get as many oral histories as we thought we would because people were just so captivated by the people speaking."
The event was hosted by the Port of Skagit, Skagit County Historical Museum and Sedro-Woolley Museum on Aug. 12-13. It offered the opportunity to learn about the former hospital, and for those attending to provide items, stories and information pertinent to the hospital's history.
It also offered the public a chance to learn about plans for the site, which is now know as the SWIFT Center.
"It went really well," Skupniewitz-Maroney said. "We had between 50 and 70 people each day attend the event."
Amy Muia, Northern State Hospital researcher and Sedro-Woolley Museum volunteer who curated the museum's Northern State exhibit, echoed those sentiments.
"We're grateful to the many people who brought photos, artifacts, and most of all, their personal history," Muia said. "The museums will meet soon to talk about how to share what was collected with each other and with the public."
Muia was impressed by how many people came seeking to understand their own family history.
"Many spoke of relatives who had been patients, people they knew little about, because in those days it wasn't openly talked about," she said. "Hearing the perspective of the speakers — nurses, former employees, children — who grew up on the campus, and Northern State Hospital researchers helped bring comfort and closure. And that makes me glad because our hope was not only to provide historical information, but engage with the stories."
There was one family in attendance that stood out to Skupniewitz-Maroney. The family's grandmother was at the hospital in 1920s or 1930s, and not much was known about her time there. The event helped provide some clarity.
"They said being able to come here and hear from the nurses about the love and the care they took providing for the patients and to walk the grounds where their grandmother had been and to know how much she was loved there, it was very healing for them," Skupniewitz-Maroney said.
Staff members from both museums were kept busy over the two days.
"We had three scanners kept busy both days with people bringing boxes of records, giving us the opportunity to add those into our collections," Skupniewitz-Maroney said. "We recently received a grant for digitizing our setup for large items, and so our collection's manager was kept very busy."
The next step: cataloguing the collected data with the hopes of eventually sharing what was found with other researchers and the public.
"Folks are already asking when we'll host the event again, and I wouldn't be surprised to see it come back in the future," Muia said.
Skupniewitz-Maroney echoed those sentiments.
"Both the Port and the museums were very happy with the community participation and they would consider doing it again, even as an annual event perhaps," she said.
