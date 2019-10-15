Storms on the way are expected to bring heavy rain and wind, which may cause power outages and rivers to rise.
According to the National Weather Service, wind may pick up this afternoon and reach the 20 mph range in west Skagit County. Wednesday may bring even stronger wind, with gusts up to 45 mph, and a wind advisory is has been issued for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In east Skagit County, wind is expected to remain in the 10-to-15 mph range both days.
In the west, the wind could cause power outages, damage trees and create unsafe beach and boating conditions, according to the weather service.
"Large waves may cause beach erosion and carry debris up onto the beaches Wednesday (and) Thursday," a weather service briefing states.
Meanwhile heavy rain throughout the week could cause rivers to rise and roads to become hazardous. About 3 inches of rain is forecast for the Mount Vernon area over the next seven days, with up to 10 inches forecast in other areas of the county.
Flooding is not anticipated.
According to the Northwest River Forecast Center, the river is expected to crest between 22 and 23 feet on Saturday, and then possibly crest again between 26 and 27 feet next Wednesday, Oct. 23. Flood stage on the Skagit River is 28 feet.
As additional storms move into the region throughout the week, thunder and lightning is possible Thursday and Friday, according to the briefing.
