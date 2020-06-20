An Oak Harbor man died early Saturday morning in a head-on collision near Deception Pass Bridge in Island County, the State Patrol reported.
Destin D. Jackson, 28, of Oak Harbor, was driving a 2001 Volkswagen Jetta southbound on Highway 20 approaching Deception Pass Bridge at a high speed when his vehicle crossed the center line in a curve and struck the 1999 Acura driven by Jadin T. Bigelow, 19, of Anacortes, according to the State Patrol.
Jackson, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Bigelow was injured and transported to Island Hospital in Anacortes.
The incident occurred at about 5 a.m.
It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the State Patrol.
